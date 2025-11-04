New ministry to combine foodbank, housing, addiction recovery, and faith

The Champion Center, a faith-driven nonprofit organization, is on a mission to help individuals find freedom from addiction and rebuild their lives through the healing power of faith, community and compassion.

Founded on the belief that true recovery involves both spiritual and personal transformation, the center is preparing to open its doors in Pasadena in September 2026.

When completed, The Champion Center will feature a 24-bed residential recovery program for men, providing a structured, Christ-centered environment where participants can focus on healing, developing life skills and reconnecting with their purpose. The facility will also serve as a hub for community outreach, including a satellite location of the Clear Lake Food Pantry, which helps meet the physical needs of local families.

“Our vision is to create a healthier community through faith, compassion and partnership,” the organization shared. “We believe recovery is more than overcoming addiction — it’s about finding renewed purpose and strength through a relationship with Christ.”

The $6.5 million project is currently in the fundraising phase, with approximately $2 million committed and over $400,000 already invested toward construction and program development. Support continues to grow through partnerships with local churches, industry leaders and community organizations.

Cliff Knight, CEO of KnightHawk Engineering, Inc. and President of the Clear Lake Food Pantry, has played a leading role in launching the initiative. Knight explained that the Champion Center represents a natural extension of the pantry’s long-standing mission. “Through the Champion Center — a new 501(c)(3) now under construction — we are extending the mission of the Clear Lake Food Pantry into Pasadena,” Knight said. “This new affiliate will not only provide food distribution to families in need, but will also house men recovering from addictions, offering both practical help and a Christ-centered path to restoration and hope.”

Under Knight’s leadership, the Clear Lake Food Pantry currently serves over 600 families each week, operating entirely through volunteers and community donations. The Champion Center will build on that foundation, expanding the organization’s impact and providing long-term recovery resources to those seeking a second chance.

By combining practical support with a message of hope, The Champion Center aims to transform lives and strengthen families across the region. Community members, churches and businesses are encouraged to contribute through donations, sponsorships and volunteerism to help make the vision a reality.

For more information or to get involved, visit championcenter.org or email info@championcenter.org.