Marathon supports expanded Boys & Girls Club in Alaska with $50K donation

Marathon Petroleum supported the expanded Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kenai Peninsula (BGCKP) with a $50,000 donation to fund a new playground at the organization’s upgraded facility.

The BGCKP recently opened its new combined clubhouse, merging three former sites into one centralized campus. The expanded facility features a gym, childcare center and commercial kitchen, with children contributing ideas for the design of the new playground equipment.

Marathon Petroleum’s Kenai refinery provided the gift in alignment with its community investment focus on creating safe, thriving environments. The new playground offers a vibrant outdoor space that supports active play and child development.