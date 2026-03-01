Marathon Petroleum boosts El Paso Giving Day Success

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s El Paso refinery played a key role in helping the El Paso Giving Day campaign exceed its fundraising goal for local nonprofits.

By providing matching fund grants to 10 organizations, Marathon’s support helped the campaign raise $2.3 million, surpassing its $2.1 million target by roughly $200,000.

"Marathon’s leadership in grantmaking was transformative. It inspired larger matching funds from other companies this year," said Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, who manages the campaign.

