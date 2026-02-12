Fueling hope for four decades: CITGO and MDA’s enduring partnership

Corporate and social responsibility can sometimes feel like a buzzword.

The partnership between CITGO Petroleum Corp. and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), however, stands out as a testament to what sustained commitment can achieve.

In 2026, this collaboration marks its 40th anniversary — four decades of raising funds, strengthening communities and accelerating progress against muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

The roots of this relationship go back to 1986, when CITGO became a national sponsor of MDA. Since that time, the company — together with its employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and local partners — has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to support life-changing research, care programs and community services. Over the years, these funds have contributed to expanding MDA’s renowned Care Center Network, supporting the Resource and Gene Therapy Support Centers, powering research breakthroughs and providing unforgettable experiences such as MDA Summer Camps for children living with neuromuscular conditions.

Expand Signature local events helped Corpus Christi raise $687,020 with broad employee and community support.

Fiscal year 2025 was a milestone in the partnership’s history. CITGO raised a record-breaking $4.36 million for MDA through a series of golf tournaments, bowling events and community fundraisers across its operational footprint — with standout efforts in Houston; Lemont, Illinois, Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi, Texas. This achievement not only reflects the power of collective effort but also underscores how deeply this cause resonates with employees, customers and industry partners alike.

Expand Golf and bowling events helped Lemont generate $1.29 million with strong participation from employees, contractors and local partners.

Beyond the numbers, the impact of this partnership can be found in the lives transformed. Families have accessed cutting-edge treatments, young people have gained confidence and independence through MDA programs, and researchers have been empowered to push the boundaries of science — all because organizations like CITGO have chosen to lend their voice and resources to a cause larger than themselves.

As the partnership celebrates its 40th anniversary, it serves as a reminder that meaningful change rarely happens overnight. It is built year after year — through steadfast commitment, collaboration, creativity and compassion. For CITGO and MDA, that commitment has not only endured but grown stronger, demonstrating how sustained corporate and community engagement can help turn hope into real progress.

Expand Lake Charles contributed nearly $695,000, driven by strong employee participation and local business support.

Looking ahead, the promise of this partnership is as bright as ever. New fundraising initiatives and community engagements on the horizon will continue to fuel research, improve access to care and uplift families affected by neuromuscular disease. In doing so, the legacy of CITGO’s support will continue to power breakthroughs and change lives — proving that when a business and a mission are aligned, their impact can resonate far beyond balance sheets and boardrooms.

