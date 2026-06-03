ExxonMobil invests in Louisiana's next generation of fire service leaders

ExxonMobil is helping strengthen the future of Louisiana’s fire service through its continued support of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Foundation (LFCF), the fundraising arm of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association headquartered in Baton Rouge, and its statewide leadership development programs.

Expand Chris E Mickal Exxon fire training

What began through outreach efforts in Ascension Parish has grown into a meaningful partnership focused on advancing fire service education, training and leadership opportunities for departments and communities across Louisiana.

How Exxon is funding Louisiana’s premier fire chief education programs in 2026

Through its recent contribution to LFCF, Exxon is helping fund three major 2026 statewide education initiatives, including the Conference Educational Program, the Fall Symposium Educational Program and the Fire Chiefs Academy - one of the organization's premier leadership development programs for current and future fire chiefs across Louisiana.

“Exxon is proud to support the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Foundation and invest in the next generation of fire service leaders,” said Michael Butler, public and government affairs manager at ExxonMobil Pipeline Company. “Strong emergency response leadership is critical to the safety and resilience of Louisiana communities, and we are honored to partner with an organization that is making such a lasting impact through education and professional development.

LFCF leaders say Exxon’s support has significantly expanded their ability to provide meaningful educational opportunities to fire service professionals statewide. The partnership not only strengthens LFCF’s mission but also helps ensure Louisiana fire departments are better equipped to serve the communities that depend on them every day.

For more information about ExxonMobil’s first responder support efforts, visit their website.