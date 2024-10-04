ExxonMobil Baton Rouge recognized for environmental excellence

ExxonMobil demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship by achieving Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification for its Wildlife Education Building (W. E. B.) Outdoor Education in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Chemicals and Refining Encouraging Sustainability Team and Wildlife Habitat Team promote a sustainability culture at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge by balancing economic growth, social development, and environmental protection to benefit future generations. Since 2000, ExxonMobil's Wildlife Habitat Team has transformed nearby land into wildlife habitats and outdoor classrooms, managing over 200 acres of wildflowers, forests, wetlands, and swamps. These areas support diverse wildlife, including bluebirds, bats, rabbits, and butterflies.

“The ExxonMobil Wildlife Education Building is recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification,” said Margaret O’Gorman, President, WHC. “Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification, like ExxonMobil, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them.”

The Wildlife Education Building and Arboretum serve as a free resource for school groups, clubs, and camps. The 200-acre space features over 1,600 trees and numerous wildlife species. This summer, nearly 300 campers engaged in hands-on STEM experiments, nature walks, and activities like building birdhouses and learning about pollinators. The Wildlife Habitat Team's efforts are recognized through Wildlife Habitat Council certifications, emphasizing the importance of creating habitats like wood duck boxes and bat houses, which contribute to ecosystem health.

"At ExxonMobil, environmental stewardship is central to our mission, and we are honored to receive the Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification for our Wildlife Education Building in Baton Rouge," said Tara Bazille, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Environmental Advisor. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team to creating sustainable ecosystems that not only protect local wildlife but also engage and educate the next generation. We believe that by balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, we can build a brighter future for our community and the planet."

WHC promotes and certifies habitat conservation and management on corporate lands through partnerships and education. WHC Certification programs take corporate sustainability goals and objectives and translate them into tangible and measurable on-the-ground actions. Through a focus on building collaboration for conservation with corporate employees, other conservation organizations, government agencies and community members, WHC programs focus on healthy ecosystems and connected communities. WHC-assisted wildlife habitat and conservation education programs are found in 48 states and 24 countries.