Duke Energy awards nearly $275K to help fight hunger in South Carolina

Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation concluded a monthlong initiative supporting South Carolina organizations addressing food insecurity, deserts and inequities, awarding nearly $275,000 in surprise microgrants and contributions.

The campaign also included employee volunteer efforts with programs distributing food boxes, filling student weekend backpacks, assisting veterans and supporting senior meal services.

In total, the initiative provided more than $600,000 to critical partners, including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mill Village Farms, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, FoodShare South Carolina and Anderson Interfaith Ministries. The "surcee" microgrants recognize smaller agencies filling vital community gaps, with recipients selected without solicitation.

