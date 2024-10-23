CITGO Raises Record-Breaking $1M for MDA

Nearly 350 golfers gathered in Houston to play for a cure, raising more than $1,000,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), an all-time fundraising record for the event.

Other CITGO-sponsored MDA events during the year, including refinery and terminal golf tournaments and bowling events, raised an additional $2.5 million through October.

"The funds raised at this event go to research, MDA care centers, summer camp and many other services that help people with neuromuscular disease lead more normal lives," said Karl Schmidt, CITGO Vice President, Supply and Marketing. "As a company we believe deeply in MDA's mission and will continue supporting MDA and the vital research and services it provides. A big thank you to our sponsors and golfers who helped us reach this recording-breaking goal."

CITGO has partnered with MDA for 38 years, and with the help of CITGO customers, business partners and employees, has raised more than $272 million since the partnership began in 1986.