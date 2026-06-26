CITGO aids Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

CITGO Petroleum Corporation expresses its deepest concern for the families of Venezuela who have been impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes that have caused significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread damage to communities and critical infrastructure.

CITGO's response and relief program

In response to this humanitarian emergency, CITGO is mobilizing support through its private foundation, the Simón Bolívar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations affected by disaster, poverty, and conflict.

The Simón Bolivar Foundation is activating its Natural Disasters Program to provide effective and targeted humanitarian assistance in the most affected areas, prioritizing access to emergency medical care, essential medicines, and temporary shelter for impacted families. This Program will be through eligible organizations in the USA who will work jointly with experienced and qualified humanitarian organizations in Venezuela.

CITGO extends its condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and acknowledges the ongoing efforts of first responders, healthcare workers, and humanitarian organizations providing assistance in the affected areas. The company remains committed to supporting relief and recovery efforts as needs evolve.