BrandSafway's Real Estate Division raises $6,000 for communities in schools of Georgia

BrandSafway’s Real Estate Division recently raised $6,000 for Communities In Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County.

The funds were raised through a creative office furniture sale, with all proceeds benefiting the local nonprofit organization. Communities In Schools of Georgia plays a vital role in supporting over 20,000 children in Cobb County, helping them stay in school and succeed in life.

Bambi Burgess, director of lease administration, personally delivered the donation check, along with an additional bonus of 10 boxes of office supplies, to further assist the organization in its mission to support students.

This initiative is part of BrandSafway’s “Season of Service,” a companywide program that runs from October through December. The Season of Service encourages BrandSafway team members to give back to their communities through various fundraising and volunteer activities.

“We are incredibly proud to support organizations like Communities In Schools of Georgia that are making such a positive difference in the lives of children and families in our local communities,” said a BrandSafway spokesperson.

Communities In Schools of Georgia is dedicated to empowering students by providing them with the support they need to succeed, both academically and personally.

