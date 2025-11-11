BrandSafway raises $112,000 at annual golf tournament

BrandSafway raised $112,000 for charity during its annual golf tournament at Bay Oaks Country Club.

This year’s event, renamed The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of the late Austin Stonestreet, regional VP, Gulf Region, celebrates his legacy. Stonestreet passed away last year after a battle with cancer. Over the past 15 years, the tournament has raised more than $750,000 for various charitable causes. More than 50 BrandSafway volunteers helped plan and host the event, donating their time and skills.

The memorial tournament served not only as a fundraiser but also as a heartfelt tribute to Stonestreet’s leadership, generosity and dedication to his team and community. The strong turnout and recordsetting donations reflected the deep respect and admiration shared by everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

