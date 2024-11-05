BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals, LLC., has been presented with the United Way Champions of Hope Award.

Expand BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals receives United Way Champions of Hope Award Members of BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals, LLC Site Leadership Team accept the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County Champions of Hope Award from United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County Executive Director Janie Johnson.

The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County selected BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals (BTP) for its great support of the United Way’s literacy program and for serving as title sponsors for the Pearls & Purses Designer Purse Bingo with proceeds to literacy in the region.

“BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemical in Port Arthur is a long-time partner with the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County,” said Janie Johnson, Executive Director of the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County. “Not only do BASF employees donate through paycheck deductions, but the organization is the headlining sponsor of our Purses & Pearls Bingo. We moved that event to the fall this year but also hosted it in the spring. BASF sponsored both events.”

Proceeds of Purses & Pearls have significantly impacted the cause of literacy and allowed the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County to expand its reach during the last two years.

“We are so fortunate to have an agency in our community focused on the needs of our residents, especially its young people, our future,” said John Lycan, Site Manager of BTP.

In 2023, 13,364 books were placed in the hands and homes of area youth.

“This year, due to BTP’s support, the United Way is on target to meet our goal of 20,000 books distributed to school children in Jefferson County,” said Johnson.

United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County distributes books to children through Book Vending Machines. Students from all grade levels earn tokens when they reach their Accelerated Reading goals or for being a good citizen and helping others. Tokens are used to "purchase" a book from the Book Vending Machine. In 2023, vending machines were installed in all Port Arthur Independent School District elementary schools. This year, fourteen Book Vending Machines were installed on campuses in Port Arthur, Port Neches-Groves, and Sabine Pass school districts.

In 2023, the United Way of Mid & South County expanded the literacy program to include a summer backpack program, Summer Reading Palooza. The program provides kindergarten and first grade students with books to start their very own libraries at home and continue reading over the summer.

Johnson said that for some children in our community, books they receive through the Book Vending Machines or the Summer Reading Palooza are the very first new books they’ve ever received. “When a child earns a book through the machine or is given a book as a gift through the summer program, they’re proud and want to read those books over and over again,” said Johnson.

“Through the United Way we’re helping children gain a life skill that is critical to a successful life,” said Lycan. “I’m thankful to the United Way for its commitment to the community and to my team who has year over year committed to fund incredible programs for the community where we live and work.”