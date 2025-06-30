Woodside Louisiana LNG awards dredging to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced the receipt of four work awards.

The awarded work includes:

Woodside Louisiana LNG (Capital, Louisiana, amount undisclosed)

Galveston Entrance Channel and Houston Ship Channel from Bolivar to Redfish (Maintenance, Texas, $36.2 million)

Mississippi River Hopper Dredge Contract No. 3 (Rental, Louisiana, $17.6 million)

Charleston Entrance Channel (Maintenance, South Carolina, $10.8 million)

GLDD has received Notice to Proceed from Bechtel Energy for dredging work on the Woodside Louisiana LNG project, in the vicinity of Lake Charles, LA, along the Calcasieu River ship channel. The first phase of work, which was awarded in the second quarter of 2025, includes construction of a ship berthing basin for use by large LNG carriers, with potential for award of two options to expand the scope for construction of additional ship berths. All dredged materials will be placed into designated Beneficial Use of Dredged Material (BUDM) areas for marshlands restoration, providing ecological benefit and storm surge protection for the surrounding area. Dredging operations are expected to commence early 2026.

The Galveston Entrance Channel and Houston Ship Channel from Bolivar to Redfish maintenance project, which was awarded in the second quarter of 2025, involves dredging to maintain operating depths for the channel area. Suitable maintenance material dredged from specific sections of the channel will be disposed of on Galveston Island Beach for beneficial use. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District. The project is funded by both the Federal Government and the City of Galveston, in partnership with the General Land Office (GLO). Work is expected to start in the third quarter of 2025 with estimated completion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Mississippi River Hopper Dredge Contract No. 3, which was won and awarded in the second quarter of 2025, involves rental of a trailing suction hopper dredge for maintenance dredging on the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to Gulf of Mexico Southwest Pass. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District and is federally funded. Work started in May of 2025.

The Charleston Entrance Channel project, which was included in the fourth quarter 2024 low bids pending award and awarded in the first quarter, involved dredging to maintain operating depths for the channel. The client on this project was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was federally funded. Work started in the first quarter of 2025 and was completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "These projects enable Great Lakes to play a vital role in enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the nation’s environment, coastlines, and critical infrastructure. We have also strengthened our presence in the LNG and broader energy sector with our award of Woodside Louisiana LNG. These initiatives are essential to advancing U.S. energy infrastructure, supporting increased export capacity, and aligning with national energy security priorities. These four awards contribute to the growth of our 2025 dredging backlog, further solidifying our revenue visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2026."