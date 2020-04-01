Wood providing design work for Chevron's Anchor project

Wood is delivering a multi-million-dollar engineering design project for Chevron's Anchor deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico. The scope of the project included the preliminary, front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED), FEED and now entails detailed design of Anchor, a wet tree development that will employ a semi-submersible floating production unit (semi-FPU). This marks the industry's first deepwater high-pressure development to achieve a final investment decision. The project will be led by Wood's engineering teams in Houston, with the contract awarded under an existing 10-year master services agreement with Chevron.

Under the scope of work, Wood is delivering a unique, fully integrated design for the topsides and subsea system, incorporating risers, production flowlines, export pipelines and flow assurance analysis.

"With over 30 years of experience designing deepwater developments, we are committed to supporting the Anchor project and the key role it plays in exploring oil and gas from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico," said Stephanie Cox, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business. "We are proud to play a part in this milestone U.S. project, which signals a renewed confidence in the region."

The Anchor discovery is in Block 807 of the Green Canyon Protraction Area, located approximately 225 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana in more than 1,500 meters of water. With an operating pressure of 20,000 psi, it's one of the first ultra-high-pressure projects in the world.

For more information, visit www.woodplc.com or call (281) 222-7546.