SLB awarded multi-region deepwater contracts by Shell

Global energy technology company SLB has been awarded a series of major drilling contracts by Shell to support capital-efficient energy development across its deep- and ultra-deepwater assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of Mexico and others.

The projects, which will be delivered over a three-year timeframe, will combine SLB’s AI-enabled digital drilling capabilities with its expertise in ultra-deepwater environments. This approach will help SLB to repeatably and predictably deliver more consistent wells that improve cost efficiencies.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Shell through the fulfillment of these multi-region deepwater contracts,” said Wallace Pescarini, president, Offshore Atlantic, SLB. “Over the years, we have worked diligently to provide safe, high-quality services to our customers, including Shell. Drawing on our global expertise in complex deepwater environments and advanced technology solutions, we will align with Shell’s expectations for safe and efficient energy development on these projects.”

The scope of the contracts will include digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions, and wireline services.

SLB has already begun providing services to Shell for the contracts.