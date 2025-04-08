Shell expands Gulf of America leadership position with Dover development

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, announced the start of production at Dover, the second subsea tieback connecting new wells to the existing infrastructure of the Shell-operated Appomattox production hub in the Gulf of America.

Dover brings an estimated peak production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"Shell continues to unlock more value from the prolific basins in our portfolio," said Colette Hirstius, Executive Vice President, Gulf of America. "Dover is another example of the ways in which we maximize the production of our deep-water hubs as we deliver on our strategy to create more value with less emissions. The high-margin, lower-carbon barrels from the Gulf of America are essential to our energy system, both now and in the future."

Shell is the leading deep-water operator in the Gulf of America, where our production has among the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil.

Dover is located within Mississippi Canyon, approximately 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana, in about 7,500 feet of water.