Shell completes acquisition of interest in the Ursa platform in Gulf of America

Shell Offshore Inc. and Shell Pipeline Company (SPLC), subsidiaries of Shell plc, have completed the previously announced agreement to increase their stake in the Ursa platform in the Gulf of America from 45.3884% to 61.3484%.

This acquisition is part of Shell's strategy to invest in profitable and carbon-competitive oil and gas projects with a strong integrated value chain.

Deepening Shell's interest in existing assets also contributes to maintaining stable liquids production from its advantaged Upstream business.

Shell is the operator of Ursa Tension-Leg Platform (TLP) and holds a 61.3484% working interest (WI) ownership in the asset with BP Exploration & Production Inc. (22.6916% WI) and ECP GOM III, LLC (15.96%).

The transaction also includes the following from ConocoPhillips: