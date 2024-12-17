Port of Brownsville’s impact hits record $12B

The Port of Brownsville continues to demonstrate its vital role as a leading economic engine for Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

Port Director and CEO William Dietrich announced the impressive results of a recent economic impact study conducted by Martin Associates.

According to the report, the Port of Brownsville generated $12 billion in total economic activity in 2023, representing a 400% increase from the last economic impact report featuring data from FY 2018.

This remarkable five-year jump is attributed to value-added economic activity, with $10.4 billion reported in 2023, compared to $2 billion in 2018.

In addition to value-added economic output, which includes processing, manufacturing, and distribution related to cargo, other significant financial benefits derived from operations at the port in 2023 include $876.7 million in direct business revenue and $733.2 million of local spending from wages of port-related employees.

“The impact of the Port of Brownsville cannot be understated, the port remains a cornerstone for economic strength for the region and throughout the state of Texas,” said Brownsville Navigation District Chairman Esteban Guerra. “These significant numbers reflect our commitment to fostering job creation, driving industrial growth, and contributing to prosperity for the Rio Grande Valley.”

Activity at the port is responsible for 66,212 jobs across the state. Personal income and local consumption expenditures from such employment totaled $3.8 billion. Direct, indirect, and induced jobs for the Rio Grande Valley totaled 10,028, bringing $1.1 billion to the local economy. State and local tax revenues attributed to the port were $285.3 million, with $79.6 million generated directly by maritime activities.

The Port of Brownsville is a major center for industrial development with over 230 companies doing business at the port. Main industries driving the port’s economic impact include steel, petroleum products, and other breakbulk commodities. In 2023, the port reported a record 17.8 million tons of total cargo movement, with 12.3 million tons of waterborne and 5.5 million tons of non-waterborne cargo.

“The Port of Brownsville’s achievements are the result of dedicated efforts to foster a strong foundation for economic activity and industrial development,” said Dietrich. “By prioritizing strategic infrastructure investments and nurturing partnerships, we’ve created a dynamic environment that attracts business and drives innovation.”

Key infrastructure projects shaping the port’s future include the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement project to deepen the ship channel from 42 feet to 52 feet and the development of a 118-acre shovel ready business park.

The Martin Associates analysis was based on interviews from firms providing services to the cargo and vessels handled in marine terminals at the Port of Brownsville. Impacts measured were jobs, employee earnings, business revenue and state and local taxes. Not included in the report are non-waterborne activities and fishing harbor operations.