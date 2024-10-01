Port Houston progresses on key Project 11 milestones

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority recently met for its regular monthly meeting.

Chairman Ric Campo began the meeting by proudly announcing that work on the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11 – is progressing well. Key segments are on target to be completed by November, including the channel expansion through much of Galveston Bay, allowing larger vessels to call Bayport Container Terminal.

Chairman Campo emphasized the project’s environmental sustainability priorities, underscoring that multiple dredges are equipped with technology that meets the Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 air emission standard.

Later, in a staff report to the commission, it was highlighted that five out of the combined 14 planned Project 11 contracts held by Port Houston or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have been completed. One of those contracts, for Segment 1A (Bolivar Roads to Redfish), was completed at $5.8 million under budget and ahead of schedule, an achievement that received a round of applause from the audience.

The Aids to Navigation (ATON) relocation in Segment 2 (Bayport) will be completed by midOctober, and the contractor for Segment 1C (Bayport to Barbours Cut) commenced dredging in August and is on track for completion by the second quarter of 2025. Finally, the USACE awarded Segment 3 (Barbours Cut) at the end of July and is expected to commence construction very soon.

The Chairman also highlighted an exciting week for Port Houston’s maritime studies program at Austin High School, the latest initiative in Port Houston’s Maritime Education Program across the Houston area.

The school’s program announced on Monday includes expanded offerings, provided with the support of Chevron Shipping Company LLC (Chevron), to enhance student internship and mentorship opportunities. A part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) initiative of Houston Independent School District, the program aims to prepare students for careers in the maritime industry. Port Houston joined representatives from HISD and Chevron in a signing ceremony at Austin High School to officially launch the program.

During his report to the Port Commission, Chief Executive Officer Charlie Jenkins noted that total tonnage at Port Houston facilities is up 5% through August, and total container TEU is up 11% versus 2023, with imports and exports remaining strong. He added that while general cargo tonnage is down 6% for the year, the steel market is slowly improving.

In other news, it was announced that Port Houston recently achieved the Transparency Star for excellence in Contracts and Procurement, awarded by the Office of the Texas Comptroller. The designation recognizes local government entities making significant strides to provide greater government transparency.

Finally, Chairman Campo addressed the ongoing contract negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX). “Port Houston is not involved in the contract negotiations or discussions concerning the USMX – ILA master contract. However, we are monitoring the situation closely,” said Campo.