Offshore wind farms proposed for Gulf of Mexico

Offshore wind farms proposed for Texas and Louisiana coasts could power over 2.3 million homes, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI).

Offshore wind

The first draft wind energy area (WEA) would cover 546,645 acres off the coast of Galveston with the potential to power 2.3 million homes. The second draft WEA would cover 188,023 acres off the coast of Lake Charles with the potential to power 799,000 homes, according to a press release from the DOI.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is accepting public comments on the draft WEAs until August 18, 2022.

"BOEM used the most current scientific data to analyze 30 million acres in the Call Area to find the best spaces for wind energy development. We are invested in working in partnership with states and communities to find areas that avoid or minimize conflicts with other ocean uses and marine life in the Gulf of Mexico,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton in the release. “We are committed to a transparent, inclusive and data-driven process that ensures all ocean users flourish in the Gulf.”

In addition to the draft WEAs, BOEM has prepared a draft environmental assessment (EA) covering the entire call area to consider the potential impacts from site characterization and site assessment activities expected to take place following lease issuance. The EA analysis will inform potential lease stipulations necessary to address identified environmental impacts associated with offshore wind leasing activities. Public comments on the draft EA will also be accepted until August 18, 2022.

By 2025, the DOI plans to potentially hold up to five additional offshore lease sales and complete the review of at least 16 plans to construct and operate commercial, offshore wind energy facilities, which would represent more than 22 gigawatts of clean energy for the nation.