Keppel O&M delivers its first new build LNG-fuelled container ship for Pasha Hawaii in the U.S.

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel AmFELS, Inc, has successfully delivered the first of two new build Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-fuelled container ships to Pasha Hawaii, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies in the United States. Designed and built by Keppel O&M, the M/V George III was completed with an excellent safety record.

George-III Pasha Hawaii

M/V George III will join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane. Built by Keppel AmFELS, Keppel O&M’s yard in Brownsville, Texas, the 774 by 115-foot Jones Act vessel is able to carry 2,525 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The LNG capabilities substantially improve the vessels’ environmental footprint and energy savings. Its state-of-the-art engine, optimised hull form, underwater propulsion system, high-efficiency rudder and propeller are amongst the most modern fuel-efficient containership features in the world. M/V George III is also the first IGF compliant vessel certified by the United States Coast Guard.

Mr David Wedgeworth, President of Keppel AmFELS, said, “We are pleased to deliver Pasha Hawaii’s first LNG-powered container ship, which extends Keppel O&M’s track record in providing solutions for the gas value chain. By working closely with Pasha Hawaii, we were able to resolve operational challenges posed by COVID-19 and deliver the vessel to their satisfaction. Built to Keppel O&M’s proprietary design, the M/V George III exemplifies our engineering and design expertise as well as our in-depth experience in LNG.

“Keppel AmFELS is the most well-equipped shipyard in the Gulf of Mexico and has an extensive track record in a wide variety of vessels. We are supporting the Jones Act market and are currently building Pasha Hawaii’s second LNG-fuelled container ship, as well as other vessels for the offshore wind and dredging sectors.”

MV Janet Marie, the second LNG-fuelled container ship Keppel is building for Pasha Hawaii, is scheduled for delivery in 2022. M/V George III and Janet Marie will be two of the first LNG-powered vessels to serve the West Coast of the United States.

“As we welcome the new M/V George III to the Pasha Hawaii fleet, we stand incredibly proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at Keppel AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard on this tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to beginning service to Hawaii in August and taking delivery of the Janet Marie later this year.” said George Pasha, IV, President and CEO of The Pasha Group, which is the parent company to Pasha Hawaii.

Designed by Keppel Marine & Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), Keppel O&M’s ship design and development arm, M/V George III and Janet Marie will run completely on LNG fuel, dramatically reducing their environmental impact, surpassing the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. With increased fuel efficiency, energy savings will also be achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimised hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

Keppel AmFELS is supporting the Jones Act market and is currently building the first wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S for Dominion Energy, as well as a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger for Manson Construction Co.