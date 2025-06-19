Houston Ship Channel expansion Project 11 funded to completion

Port Houston is pleased the President's fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget has allocated $161 million for the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11.

In addition, the President’s FY 2026 Operations and Maintenance (O&M) budget allocated $53.6 million to the Houston Ship Channel, the nation's No. 1 ranked waterway. These funds are in addition to the $33 million for Project 11 construction and $98 million for O&M in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Workplan for FY 2025.

Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo extended congratulations and appreciation to all industry partners, stakeholders, Congressman Wesley Hunt, and the bipartisan delegation involved in this tremendous effort undertaken over the past several years.

"This is a momentous achievement," said Chairman Campo. "We appreciate the Trump Administration for recognizing the criticality of this expansion and applaud Congressman Wesley Hunt and Congressman Brian Babin for their tremendous advocacy and unwavering leadership to bring home the millions of federal dollars needed to complete Project 11. This project will keep our economy moving forward and enable our port to continue delivering for not just Houstonians but the entire nation."

"Since my swearing-in nearly three years ago, one of my biggest priorities has been to ensure that Project 11 in the Houston Ship Channel is fully funded and its construction completed. As the largest energy port in the entire world, Project 11's success is essential to maintaining Texas's and the United States' energy dominance," said Congressman Hunt. “I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude to President Trump for recognizing the importance of this project and his goal of ensuring America is once again a net exporter of energy."

Several portions of the channel expansion project are complete and already providing benefits. Daylight restrictions have been reduced by up to two hours in each direction, increasing time for two-way vessel traffic along the waterway and improving efficiency.

Later this summer Port Houston will complete the remaining Port-led portion of Project 11 dredging, between Bayport Ship Channel and Barbours Cut Ship Channel, with USACE leading the remaining portions of Project 11 in Barbours Cut and the upper Turning Basin. Project 11 is scheduled to be complete by 2029.

Project 11 is a testament to Port Houston’s advocacy for the Houston Ship Channel and the region. It will provide a safer waterway for larger ships and vessels, further supporting economic development and jobs for the region and the state of Texas.