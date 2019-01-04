Great Lakes wins first dredging contract in Corpus Christi Channel project

Port of Corpus Christi

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock received the first contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a $326 million project to deepen and widen the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas.

Great Lakes Dredge says it won a $93 million contract award for the project and expects to begin dredging to deepen the entrance channel during second quarter 2019 with completion in early 2020.

The dredging project involves deepening the entire ship channel to 54 ft. from 45 ft. and widening it to 520 ft. from 400 ft; the overall effort will be comprised of multiple phases, expected to be competitively bid and worked over the next five years.