Equinor awards Subsea Integration Alliance EPCI contract for Bacalhau

Houston-based Schlumberger announced Tuesday an award to Subsea Integration Alliance of a large contract by Equinor on its Bacalhau project offshore Brazil. The contract scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea pipelines (SURF).

The development will include 19 trees as well as associated subsea equipment including subsea wellheads, subsea controls and connection systems, and a full completion workover riser. The SURF scope comprises rigid risers, flowlines, and umbilicals.

The Subsea Integration Alliance team established during the initial front-end engineering design phase, awarded in January 2020, will now transition into the full EPCI phase. Project management and detailed engineering will take place in Rio de Janeiro. Offshore activities will commence in 2022 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay, flex-lay and light construction vessels.

“This award reflects our commitment to enhance the performance of Equinor’s Bacalhau field through an open collaboration approach, with the integration and application of innovative subsea technology solutions building on Schlumberger’s high pressure and deepwater expertise,” said Donnie Ross, president, Production Systems, Schlumberger. “At the same time, this will have a positive impact on the regional economy through in-country value creation.”

“We have worked closely with Equinor since the FEED award back in 2020,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO, Subsea Integration Alliance LLC. “Now in the EPCI phase, we will support Equinor in maximizing the Bacalhau field’s potential through Subsea Integration Alliance’s leading portfolio of technologies and services, and a ‘one team’ approach to project delivery.”

The Bacalhau Field, located about 115 miles from the coast of the municipality of Ilhabela, in the state of São Paulo, is Brazil's first integrated SPS and SURF project.