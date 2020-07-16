Enterprise co-loads export vessels at Houston Ship Channel terminals in industry first

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. today announced that it has successfully loaded combination cargoes of natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and Olefins on the same vessel. During the month of July, Enterprise completed the simultaneous loading of propane and polymer grade propylene into separate compartments on a VLGC at the Enterprise Houston Ship Channel terminal, as well as the simultaneous loading of ethane and ethylene on a vessel at its Morgan’s Point facility. Both vessels were the first export cargoes of their kind from the U.S. Co-loading olefins on larger vessels with NGLs allows for more efficient use of available export dock capacity, while also providing significant freight benefits to petrochemical export customers.

“This landmark accomplishment was made possible by our integrated midstream network, as well as the creativity and determination of our employees,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “Loading ethylene and propylene on larger vessels from the U.S. Gulf Coast substantially lowers freight costs and allows U.S. Gulf Coast producers to supply distant markets, such as Asia, more competitively. Enterprise continues to apply its proven midstream model to petrochemicals. Our reliable midstream services, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing, and exports, provide flexibility and reliability to our petrochemical customers so they can focus on their unique competitive advantages.”

