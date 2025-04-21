Chevron starts oil production from Ballymore project in Gulf of America

Chevron Corporation announced that it started oil and natural gas production from the Ballymore subsea tieback in the deepwater Gulf of America.

Ballymore, the latest in a series of Chevron projects to start up in the past year, represents another step towards the company’s goal to produce 300,000 net barrels per day of oil equivalent from the Gulf in 2026. Ballymore is expected to produce up to 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day through three wells tied back three miles to the existing Chevron-operated Blind Faith facility.

“Ballymore is an example of how we are leveraging technology and driving efficiencies to help produce affordable, reliable energy from the deepwater Gulf of America, one of the lowest carbon intensity oil and gas producing basins in the world,” said Brent Gros, vice president, Chevron Gulf of America. “Ballymore, which was completed on time and on budget, brings additional production online without building a new standalone offshore platform. This reduces our development costs and is expected to drive higher returns for shareholders.”

Chevron is a leading leaseholder in the Gulf and continues to actively pursue opportunities for growth in the basin. Since midyear 2024, Chevron has started production from its industry-first Anchor project and non-operated Whale project and commenced water injection to boost output at its operated Tahiti and Jack/St. Malo facilities.

Estimated potentially recoverable resources at Ballymore are 150 million barrels of oil equivalent gross over the life of the project. Ballymore is located in the Mississippi Canyon area in around 6,600 feet (2,000 m) of water, about 160 miles (260 km) southeast of New Orleans. The development is Chevron’s first in the Norphlet trend of the Gulf.

Chevron subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is operator of the Ballymore project with 60 percent working interest. Co-owner TotalEnergies E&P USA, Inc. has 40 percent working interest.