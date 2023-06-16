Alliance Asset Trading Group announces formation of Alliance Marine, will manage new Louisiana seaport

Alliance Asset Trading Group is pleased to announce the formation of Alliance Marine, a new subsidiary created to handle all the port operations at the company’s new seaport along the Calcasieu Pass.

Alliance Marine took over the site in May 2023 and is building a deepwater port which will be called the Cameron Seaport. Alliance Marine is currently preparing the site, which is expected to begin activities in the 3rd quarter of 2023.

Alliance Marine is positioning itself as a seaport to bring in material to support both the LNG industry and local economy. It will be the only port property in the area that is located on the west bank of the channel, making it critical for west-bank projects which currently total over $18B in investment.

“We have a prime location on the waterway which allows us to service LNG with all the materials management for future endeavors to oversee marine fuel provisions for all vessels,” said Adam K. Veron, Chairman of the Board for Alliance Marine.

The leadership team has been in communication with the US Coast Guard and is 90% done with the Facility Security Plan. The plan will be submitted for final approval upon completion.

Alliance Marine has been working behind the scenes to accommodate larger companies and facilitate the maneuvering of goods to the surrounding industries.