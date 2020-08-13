Worley set to service Cheniere LNG’s Corpus Christi facility

Worley received a master services agreement (MSA) to provide civil, structural, mechanical, I&E, HVAC and marine construction services at Cheniere LNG’s Corpus Christi liquefaction facility.

Cheniere LNG is the second-largest LNG operator in the world. The Corpus Christi facility in South Texas is the first greenfield LNG export facility in the U.S. lower 48. Its location places it near some of the most abundant oil and gas producing regions in the U.S.

When complete, the facility will include three liquefaction trains with an expected capacity of up to 13.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG. Trains 1 and 2 are operational. Train 3 is under construction and is expected to be complete in 2021.

Worley recently supported Cheniere with project and operations standards development to maintain and improve all Cheniere assets. Under this new MSA, Worley will provide a nested, on-site team to execute small capital construction projects for the Corpus Christi facility.

Natural gas plays an important role in the transition to cleaner, lower-carbon energy. For more than two decades, Worley has been embedded within LNG facilities globally delivering small capital project programs, providing operations advisory, and maintenance services for LNG producers.

“We are delighted that Cheniere has engaged Worley in this agreement," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley. "LNG is an important component of Worley’s Energy Transition strategy and the world’s energy transition journey. As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, we look forward to supporting Cheniere to deliver on its operational and production targets.”