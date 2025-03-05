Woodside Energy's LNG project in Louisiana coming soon

Woodside Energy is approaching a critical juncture regarding its Louisiana LNG gas export project.

While aiming for investor partnerships, they're prepared to move forward with a final investment decision (FID) without finalized agreements, provided they have "high confidence that a deal will happen," as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

CEO Meg O’Neill has indicated that Woodside is actively engaged in discussions with potential partners for the Louisiana LNG venture, targeting a decision on whether to begin construction "from the end of March."

“The objective is to have high confidence in a sell-down, either signed agreements or a pathway to binding agreements,” O’Neill stated. 1

Woodside acquired the Louisiana LNG project through its $900 million acquisition of Tellurian, and from the outset, they communicated their intention to share equity in the project, which signifies a major commitment to global gas demand and the U.S. energy landscape.

O’Neill conveyed that Woodside is currently negotiating with "high-quality partners" and that the sales process is advancing positively. She emphasized that if binding agreements are not secured by the time the board convenes for the FID, they must be "very close."

“We’re being prudent around our balance sheet, making sure we don’t get overextended,” O’Neill explained, underscoring Woodside’s commitment to financial responsibility.

