Woodside, bp sign gas supply agreement for Louisiana LNG

Woodside has signed an agreement with bp for the integrated energy major to supply natural gas to the Louisiana LNG project.

This agreement represents the first tranche of a diversified portfolio of feedgas that will support the Louisiana LNG project, enabled by the project’s extensive interconnectivity to multiple producing basins and inter-connecting pipelines.

Woodside’s CEO Meg O’Neill said the agreement marks another milestone for the Louisiana LNG project.

“Louisiana LNG is a compelling investment, expected to deliver significant cash generation and create long term shareholder value. Securing this gas supply agreement is an important step for the project.

“Woodside has a long history of successful collaboration with bp. By drawing upon bp’s experience with MiQ certificates, we can access verifiably low methane intensity molecules for the Louisiana LNG project. This supports Woodside’s goals as a member in the UN Environment Programme’s OGMP 2.0 initiative.”

Under the agreement, Louisiana LNG Gas Management LLC (GasCo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Louisiana LNG LLC, has committed to purchase on a long-term basis up to 640 billion cubic feet of gas from bp for an ultimate delivery to Line 200 beginning in 2029.

GasCo will be responsible for implementing the gas sourcing strategy to support the Louisiana LNG project.