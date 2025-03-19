Venture Global receives non-FTA export authorization for CP2 LNG

Venture Global received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to non-FTA countries for its third project, CP2 LNG, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel issued the following statement:

“CP2 LNG is a vital project for the U.S. economy, balance of trade, and global energy security. We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s return to regular order and regulatory certainty that will allow us to further expand U.S. LNG exports, which have consistently been found to be in the public interest across multiple Administrations. This will enable us to provide our allies around the world with American LNG in just a few years and for decades to come.”

Earlier this month, Venture Global announced that it has launched the FID process for CP2 LNG. To date, the initial phase of CP2 LNG has been sold through 20-year sales and purchase agreements with ExxonMobil, Chevron, JERA, New Fortress Energy, INPEX, China Gas, SEFE and EnBW. Venture Global is in active discussions for the remaining capacity and has launched significant off site construction of the project while it has awaited project authorizations from U.S. regulators.