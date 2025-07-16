Venture Global, Eni announce 20-year LNG SPA

Venture Global, Inc. and Eni S.P.A. of Italy announced the execution of a new Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from CP2 LNG, Venture Global’s third project, for 20 years.

This deal marks Eni’s first ever long-term agreement with a U.S. LNG producer. To date, approximately 13.5 MTPA of CP2 Phase One has been sold, raising the total contracted capacity for all of Venture Global’s projects to 43.5 MTPA. To date, Venture Global has supplied Italy with nearly 40 cargoes of U.S. LNG from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities.

“We are honored that Eni, a leading innovator and global gas player, has chosen Venture Global as their first American LNG supplier. Italy is an important ally and trading partner to the United States, and we are grateful for the trust of Eni as our newest customer. This deal marks a significant milestone for the company and is further recognition of our growing global energy leadership and strong record of execution,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

Eni joins a growing number of world-class LNG customers for CP2 in Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. Accordingly, CP2 is a strategically important project to global energy supply and security.