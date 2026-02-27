Venture Global announces long-term LNG partnership with Hanwha

Venture Global, Inc. and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. announced the execution of a new Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 1.5 million tonnes per annum of U.S. liquefied natural gas from Venture Global for twenty years starting in 2030.

This agreement brings Venture Global’s long-term contracted portfolio to over 46 MTPA.

“Venture Global is thrilled to announce our first long-term supply deal in Korea through a new partnership with Hanwha Aerospace which marks another important step in expanding reliable, long-term LNG supply to our partners in Asia,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “We are proud to support growing global energy needs with low-cost, secure American LNG while strengthening the strategic energy partnership between the United States and South Korea to support long-term industrial and economic growth.”