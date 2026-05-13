Venture Global announces LNG purchase agreements with TotalEnergies and Vitol

Venture Global, Inc. announced the execution of two binding agreements with TotalEnergies and Vitol for the purchase of additional U.S. LNG from Venture Global.

Venture Global announced a new, binding agreement with TotalEnergies for the purchase of approximately 0.85 MTPA of LNG from Venture Global for approximately five years commencing in 2026. Separately, Venture Global and Vitol agreed to increase their existing five-year binding LNG agreement to 1.7 MTPA, up from 1.5 MTPA previously agreed and announced in March 2026. Both agreements will be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio.

“Venture Global is proud to deepen our partnerships with premier global energy companies like Vitol and TotalEnergies,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “These agreements reflect the continued confidence and trust in our ability to deliver reliable, low-cost U.S. LNG to global markets quickly and at scale as demand for energy security continues to grow. By offering customers short-, medium-, and long-term supply options, we are providing the flexibility and certainty they need to deliver LNG where it is needed most.”