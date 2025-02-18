Venture Global announces commercial operations start date for Calcasieu Pass facility

Venture Global announced that it has notified its long-term customers that its Calcasieu Pass facility will commence commercial operations on April 15, 2025.

The facility will achieve its commercial operation date, or COD, in under 68 months from its August 2019 final investment decision, despite substantial impacts including two hurricanes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and major unforeseen manufacturing issues, such as with the Heat Recovery Steam Generators forming part of the facility’s power island.

Venture Global wishes to express its gratitude to its construction and completion teams who tirelessly worked to safely complete our facilities, to the vendor teams who provided invaluable support for the necessary repairs and to the government regulators, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for their oversight and cooperation.

These efforts now allow the company to supply long-term customers with the full 20-year contract term of the lowest-cost, clean LNG as promised under contracts, and, with the COD, makes Calcasieu Pass among the fastest greenfield LNG projects completed.