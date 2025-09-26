Trinity Gas Storage and Intercontinental Exchange to launch new trading points at east Texas facility

Trinity Gas Storage, LLC ("Trinity"), announced that Intercontinental Exchange ("ICE"), will be listing two new natural gas trading points at Trinity's Bethel facility in East Texas on October 1, 2025.

The two new locations, designed to enhance flexibility and liquidity for market participants, will be listed as:

Trinity Gas (inj) – Trinity Gas Storage – Injection (seller's choice)

Trinity Gas Storage – Injection (seller's choice) Trinity Gas (w/d) – Trinity Gas Storage – Withdrawal (buyer's choice)

These trading points will allow market participants – power producers and utilities, energy producers as well as high-growth demand end-users in the digital economy and AI space – to transact natural gas directly into and out of Trinity's interconnected system, which currently links to major pipelines including Atmos, Momentum, and Comstock, with Enterprise and Calpine interconnects planned in the upcoming expansion.

"This important development is yet another growth milestone for Trinity and for the broader market as we work to build the energy infrastructure to ensure a more resilient and reliable grid needed to meet our state and nation's rapidly rising energy needs," said Jim Goetz, CEO, Trinity Gas Storage. "By creating a centralized and transparent trading point and storage facility for transactions at Bethel, we are providing our customers with greater optionality, price discovery, and efficiency, while positioning Trinity as a premier hub for natural gas trading in Texas."

Since the January launch, Trinity has worked relentlessly to bring the Bethel facility into full operation to better serve the company's growing and diversified customer base. As previously stated, Trinity envisions additional facility expansions will even better serve its growing customer base and regional energy demands. More information will be shared soon.

"We see this as just the beginning," added David Griesinger, Trinity's Director of Commercial Operations. "With Phase II expansion underway and new interconnects on the horizon, Trinity is committed to growing Bethel into one of the most liquid and strategically important hubs in Texas. The ICE trading points are a critical first step in unlocking that vision as we continue to deliver differentiated value and operational flexibility for our customers."

The addition of these ICE trading points at Bethel will create a new marketplace for buyers and sellers to capture value, optimize flows, and benefit from the growing role of East Texas as a key corridor for natural gas supply, demand, and hub development.

ICE and Trinity have worked closely with their customers to design trading points that mirror the successful structure of other recognized hubs, ensuring maximum adoption and usability from day one.

ICE lists over 250 physical natural gas markets which cover the most liquid points in the New England, Appalachia, US Gulf Coast, Southeast, Texas, Midcontinent, Rockies and California regions.

