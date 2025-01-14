On December 26, 2024, Plaquemines LNG—the eighth liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the United States—shipped its first cargo after achieving first LNG production in mid-December.

Plaquemines LNG is one of two U.S. LNG export terminals that started LNG production in 2024. Corpus Christi Stage 3 (an expansion of the existing Corpus Christi LNG export terminal) also began LNG production in December 2024.

Plaquemines LNG is the second facility in the United States after Calcasieu Pass LNG that uses mid-scale liquefaction technology, which has a shorter project construction timeline. The developer of both these export terminals—Venture Global LNG—plans to bring Plaquemines LNG online in two phases.

× Expand The eighth U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminal, Plaquemines LNG, ships first cargo Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Liquefaction Capacity File; trade press Note: Bcf/d=billion cubic feet per day; LNG=liquefied natural gas

Each phase consists of nine blocks, and each block contains 2 liquefaction units called trains for a total of 18 liquefaction trains with a combined nominal capacity of 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and peak capacity of 1.6 Bcf/d. Upon completion of both phases of Plaquemines LNG, the total nominal capacity of this facility will be 2.6 Bcf/d (3.2 Bcf/d peak). Nominal capacity is the volume of LNG produced in a calendar year under normal operating conditions, based on the engineering design of a facility. Peak capacity is the volume of LNG produced under optimal operating conditions, including modifications to production processes that increase operational efficiency. LNG export facilities often operate at more than 100% of their nominal capacity but less than 100% of their peak capacity.

Plaquemines LNG started LNG production and shipped its first Phase 1 cargo some 30 months after Venture Global made a final investment decision, a timeframe for construction similar to that of Calcasieu Pass LNG, which was the fastest built of all the LNG export projects in the United States. Final Investment Decision refers to the stage in the project development when a company decides to proceed with the construction. Both facilities followed similar construction timelines to achieve first LNG production. Venture Global LNG plans to commission and start exporting LNG from Plaquemines Phase 2 in September 2025.

Once both phases of Plaquemines LNG are completed and Corpus Christi LNG Stage 3 starts LNG exports, we estimate LNG nominal production capacity in the United States will total 15.4 Bcf/d (18.7 Bcf/d peak). We estimate nominal LNG export capacity will expand to 21.2 Bcf/d (25.2 Bcf/d peak) by 2028 once three other U.S. LNG export projects currently under construction—Golden Pass LNG, Rio Grande LNG, and Port Arthur LNG—are completed.