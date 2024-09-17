Texas LNG announces additional offtake sufficient for FID

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (Texas LNG), a four million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (Glenfarne), is pleased to announce that it has executed another Heads of Agreement (HOA) with a highly experienced, investment-grade, global LNG player for a long term LNG sale and purchase agreement.

With this announcement, Texas LNG has now secured customer offtake commitments in a volume sufficient for achieving final investment decision. The new agreement adds to existing agreements with EQT Corporation, Gunvor Group, and Macquarie Group.

“We are grateful that our customers have chosen Texas LNG, designed to be the lowest emitting LNG facility in the United States, to make a significant investment in the global energy transition,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder, Glenfarne Energy Transition and Co-President of Texas LNG. “Our strong and diversified customer base, which fortifies Texas LNG’s FID financeability, now includes the largest producer of natural gas in America, a leading global financial institution, one of the world’s largest independent commodities traders, and a major global LNG player. We look forward to advancing Texas LNG alongside our world-class project partners.”

Glenfarne Energy Transition, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. The Glenfarne Energy Transition LNG portfolio also includes the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG export facility under development in Lake Charles, Louisiana.