Tellurian and Gunvor sign 10-year LNG agreement

Tellurian Inc. and Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd announced a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) for a ten year period, indexed to a combination of two indices; the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), netted back for transportation charges.

The LNG would be delivered free on board (FOB) from Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG, a 27.6 mtpa liquefaction facility proposed near Lake Charles, Louisiana in the United States Gulf Coast.

President and CEO ­­Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian intends to market up to 10 mtpa of LNG in our first phase on a JKM, TTF or blended price basis, as our integrated model provides the flexibility to offer this valuable product. We welcome Gunvor, the largest independent global trader of LNG volumes, to Driftwood and look forward to providing a cleaner fuel to meet growing global energy needs and enable energy access.”

Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki added, “Our business model creates significant value for Tellurian; at today’s LNG prices, this agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement.”