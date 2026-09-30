Tecnimont wins FEED deal for Argent LNG project in Louisiana

MAIRE announces that Tecnimont USA Inc. has signed the FEED contract with Argent LNG, LLC for the development of Argent LNG’s export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, 110–120 miles south of New Orleans.

Under the contract, Tecnimont USA will carry out FEED engineering activities and provide technical support to the FERC permitting process. The scope covers project execution planning and documentation, schedule and cost estimation, safety and reliability studies, and integration of the facility's key technology packages.

The FEED will define the project's technical definition, supporting certainty of execution and bankability. Building on Tecnimont's expertise in complex industrial facilities and modular design, the parties aim to create a scalable platform for future LNG infrastructure opportunities.

Upon finalization of the FERC permitting process, completion of the FEED, and following the client’s Final Investment Decision, the project is expected to roll over into the EPC phase.

The signing represents a significant milestone following the cooperation agreement between Tecnimont and Argent LNG already announced on 21 January 2026, which defined Tecnimont’s role as engineering and technology integrated services provider for the initiative.

The facility, which will be located in one of the United States’ hurricane-resilient energy hubs, will have a total capacity of 25 million tons per annum (MTPA).

Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of MAIRE, commented: "The signing of the FEED contract marks an important step forward in our collaboration with Argent LNG and testifies to the confidence placed in Tecnimont's engineering and project development capabilities. We are proud to contribute to a strategic LNG project in the United States while further strengthening MAIRE's position in a market with significant growth opportunities."

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Jonathan Bass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argent LNG, added: “Signing the FEED contract with Tecnimont moves Argent LNG from vision to execution. Tecnimont brings world-class engineering depth, gas pressure treatment expertise, integration and modular expertise that will give our lenders, offtakers and partners confidence in a bankable, buildable project. Together we are advancing a 25 MTPA facility at Port Fourchon that will strengthen American energy leadership and deliver secure, reliable LNG to our allies in Europe and around the world, with first cargo targeted for 2030”.