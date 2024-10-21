Synthica Energy breaks ground on RNG facility in Georgia

Cincinnati-based Synthica Energy broke ground this month on a new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility in Rome, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta.

Synthica Rome will be the first of its kind in the Greater Atlanta region and is expected to divert nearly 250,000 tons of waste from local landfills each year. Food and beverage manufacturers and other customers will have less distance to transport their pre-consumer waste, lowering costs and cutting down on emissions for them, while the plant’s anaerobic digestion technologies will create RNG and remove thousands of tons of CO2 and methane from the atmosphere each year. The new project site is located at 100 Regional Park Rd. in Rome.

“At Synthica Energy, sustainability is so much more than the business of converting organic waste into renewable natural gas,” said Grant Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Synthica Energy. “It’s our entire culture — from locked-in waste stream disposal pricing to uninterrupted access to the best anaerobic digestion service in the industry to a transformational waste to energy platform that makes our world a better place. Now we’re taking that business model to the Rome/Atlanta area, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Synthica Rome is the company’s third RNG facility under development. Last year, construction began on the first facility developed by Synthica - "Synthica St. Bernard" - in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is expected to be operational in 2025. Last month, the company broke ground on Synthica San Antonio, and near-term development targets include Houston, Louisville and New Orleans. Over the coming years, Synthica also plans to develop clean energy facilities in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania.

"We are so excited to welcome Synthica Energy to Rome and Floyd County and celebrate this groundbreaking ceremony with them," said Missy Kendrick, President & CEO of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority. “This is the newest addition to Synthica's national portfolio, and it represents a bold milestone in our region's commitment to eco-friendly, sustainable development investments. Synthica's innovative facility will be the first of its kind in Greater Atlanta and give our manufacturers an effective and accessible solution for handling their organic waste and turning it into clean, renewable energy. We've supported Synthica throughout their site evaluation process and look forward to watching this new facility come to life!"

“Anaerobic digestion represents a huge opportunity to grow the footprint of renewable energy in the United States using feedstocks that are otherwise wasted,” added Sam Schutte, Co-Founder and CEO of Synthica Energy. “It’s really a chance to redefine waste management for food and beverage manufacturers and create a mutually beneficial opportunity for the cities where we’re building. Capital investment, job growth, and the chance to create an eco-friendlier footprint, all while giving local manufacturers access to an innovative, sustainable solution to the nation’s growing food waste problem.”