Supporting critical infrastructure with site-specific trench safety

Industrial excavation in refineries, utilities, chemical plants and other industrial environments requires more than basic trench shields and boxes. These projects present challenges such as deep trenches, unstable soils, confined spaces, active facilities, and tight schedules. National Trench Safety addresses these demands through engineered solutions, rapid equipment delivery and specialized safety training.

Engineering that prevents problems before they start

Effective trench safety begins before equipment arrives on-site. NTS’s in-house engineering team delivers site-specific, stamped excavation support plans designed to meet OSHA and owner specifications. These custom solutions handle challenging conditions like deep excavations, unstable soils, limited access, and complex underground infrastructure.

NTS recently added modular hydraulic bracing systems, including the 305UC Brace and 400 Series Struts, to its engineered solutions. These advanced systems use pinbased connections to eliminate onsite welding, significantly reducing installation times compared to traditional steel bracing methods. This makes them ideal for projects requiring efficiency and rapid turnaround.

Benefits of NTS modular hydraulic bracing:

Faster installation and removal, reducing overall excavation timelines

Enhanced safety by eliminating welding and hot-work permits

High-load capacity suitable for deep or irregular excavations

Flexibility to adjust length and angles for complex site requirements

Pre-assembled components to minimize onsite staging

× Expand NTS 400 NTS 400 Series struts installed with 305UC bracing system, using double-acting hydraulic rams and steel extensions to support up to 2500kN in deep excavations

× Expand NTS 305UC NTS 305UC system shown with modular steel walers and 600mm stroke hydraulic ram, pinned in place and supported by hanging chains

Applications for NTS hydraulic bracing:

Clear-span excavations. Ideal for projects needing unobstructed excavation interiors, such as underground fuel tank installations, pump stations or large utility vaults.

Petrochemical plant excavations. Effective within congested plant areas where rapid setup, minimal disruption and safety are critical. Quick installation and removal minimize downtime around live operations.

Deep and irregular excavations. Useful in excavations where traditional shoring is impractical due to buried utilities or challenging soil conditions. The system supports highload demands and accommodates necessary site equipment such as dewatering systems.

× Expand Applications for NTS hydraulic bracing: Strategically located across the U.S., NTS Engineering Hubs deliver stamped trench safety plans, design support and expert consultation for complex excavation projects nationwide

Regional engineering hubs provide local support

NTS maintains 13 strategically located engineering hubs across the U.S., including major industrial regions like Houston, Baton Rouge, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, St. Louis and Orlando. This national footprint ensures trench safety engineers provide local expertise, quick turnaround and personalized support for industrial projects.

Engineering support and expertise

Each NTS hydraulic bracing solution includes support from professional engineers who provide accurate load calculations and stamped drawings that meet OSHA 1926 Subpart P standards. Engineers collaborate directly with project teams to ensure trench safety solutions match precise site requirements and regulatory guidelines.

× Expand Engineering support and expertise NTS provided a 57×57×27-feet deep open-span slide rail system with internal and external whalers. The system allowed unrestricted access inside the excavation, giving the crew full working room across the entire span.

Comprehensive trench safety equipment

NTS operates 68 branches across the country, giving local access to a large, reliable inventory of trench safety equipment for rent or purchase. NTS’s logistics team coordinates every delivery to arrive on time and job-ready so crews can stay on schedule.

Equipment offerings include:

Trench shields and trench boxes designed for varied soil conditions

Hydraulic shoring systems adaptable to jobsite changes

Slide rail systems for complex and deep excavations

Confined-space equipment including ventilation systems, tripods and rescue gear

Pipe testing and pipeline integrity equipment for utilities and industrial sites

Safety training and field support

At NTS, equipment delivery is just the beginning. Onsite support includes trained technicians who guide installation, equipment handling and proper safety practices. NTS’s safety training services ensure compliance with OSHA regulations and site-specific safety requirements.

× Expand Safety training and field support An NTS representative provides onsite support during a trench safety demonstration, helping crews apply safe excavation practices in the field.

NTS training and safety services:

OSHA-compliant trench safety training for competent persons

Confined-space entry and rescue training tailored to industrial environments

Customized hazard assessments and pre-construction planning

24/7 emergency equipment deployment and technical support

Built for industrial conditions

Industrial excavation often involves working in environments where errors are costly, compliance is mandatory and schedules are rigid. NTS understands these pressures and is familiar with facility protocols, regulatory requirements and the complexities of working within active petrochemical plants, power facilities and utility sites.

NTS has successfully supported refinery turnarounds, emergency repairs, capital expansions and major infrastructure projects. Combining custom-engineered solutions, precise logistics and thorough onsite support, the company helps reduce risks, lower costs and improve productivity.

Why partner with NTS?

Trench safety is NTS specialty — it’s the company does. Industrial contractors rely on NTS for engineered trench systems, responsive support and practical solutions to excavation challenges. When industrial projects require proven safety and engineering expertise, NTS delivers.

For more information, visit ntsafety.com.