Shell announces first cargo leaves LNG Canada

Shell Canada Energy, an affiliate of Shell plc (Shell), announced that the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has left the LNG Canada facility on the west coast of Canada.

At 40%, Shell has the largest working interest in the LNG Canada joint venture. Located in Kitimat, British Columbia, the facility will export LNG from two processing units or "trains" with total capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

"LNG Canada grows our leading integrated gas portfolio, providing a reliable supply of LNG to markets, most notably in Asia," said Cederic Cremers, Shell's President, Integrated Gas. "We expect that supplying LNG will be the biggest contribution Shell will make to the energy transition over the next decade, and projects like LNG Canada position our portfolio to achieve this."

As Asian markets transition away from coal, exports from LNG Canada are well positioned to play a crucial role in global decarbonisation efforts. LNG is a lower-carbon alternative to coal when used for electricity generation and a partner for intermittent renewables.

Shell's LNG Outlook 2025 forecasts global demand for LNG is set to rise by around 60% by 2040, largely driven by economic growth in Asia. LNG Canada's strategic location on Canada's Pacific Coast connects cost-competitive upstream gas from British Columbia to growing Asian demand.

LNG Canada brings a new source of economic development to British Columbia, delivering a competitive, secure, and reliable source of energy in partnership with local communities and First Nations.