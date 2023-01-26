Sempra Infrastructure and PKN ORLEN sign sale and purchase agreement for Port Arthur LNG

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced it has entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with PKN ORLEN S.A., which recently acquired the Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNiG), for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

With this agreement, the projected LNG off-take capacity for the Phase 1 project is now fully subscribed under binding long-term agreements.

Under the SPA, PKN ORLEN has agreed to purchase approximately 1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project on a free-on-board basis for 20 years.

"We are excited to partner with PKN ORLEN, Central Europe's largest energy group, as they continue to look for long-term, diverse supplies of secure energy sources," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "With the long-term off-take capacity for Phase 1 now sold under binding agreements, we expect to reach FID later this quarter and commence construction on the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project to help meet the increasing demand for LNG across Europe and the rest of the world."

"We are delighted to enter into this long-term agreement with Sempra Infrastructure. This is an important step towards strengthening PKN ORLEN's position as a cornerstone of crude and fuel supply security in Central and Eastern Europe," said Daniel Obajtek, CEO of PKN ORLEN. "Already last year, during a very tense situation on the EU energy market, the United States became one of the main suppliers of natural gas to Poland. By establishing a partnership with Sempra Infrastructure, we are increasing the diversification of our import portfolio and we are securing additional volumes of natural gas, which will be used both to provide for the needs of the Polish customers and to enhance PKN ORLEN's presence in the international energy market."

Sempra Infrastructure has previously announced it has entered into long-term agreements with each of ConocoPhillips, INEOS, ENGIE and RWE for the sale and purchase of LNG from the proposed Phase 1 project. In aggregate, Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 is now fully subscribed with 10.5 Mtpa under binding long-term agreements. The company is focused on completing the remaining steps necessary to achieve its goal of making a final investment decision for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in the first quarter of 2023, with first cargo deliveries expected in 2027.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing, under optimal conditions, up to approximately 13.5 Mtpa of LNG. A similarly sized Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is also competitively positioned and under active marketing and development.

Development of the Port Arthur LNG projects is contingent upon completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing, and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.