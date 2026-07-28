Sempra advances Port Arthur LNG and addresses ECA project delay

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, continues to advance a series of key priorities in support of its corporate strategy.

ECA LNG Phase 1 reaches commissioning milestones

One of Sempra Infrastructure's key priorities is the completion of the ECA LNG Phase 1 project, a one-train natural gas liquefaction facility in Ensenada, Mexico. The project achieved mechanical completion in December 2025 and introduced feed gas into the facility in April 2026. Moreover, the project achieved first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production as part of the commissioning process in June 2026 and loaded and shipped its first cargo earlier this month.

Today, the project announced that it is extending its commissioning process. Following the export of its first cargo, the plant was shut down for planned inspections, during which time damage was discovered in the project's refrigerant compressors. Subject to completion of a root cause investigation and the execution of the remediation workstreams being consistent with management expectations, the project is expected to reach substantial completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, with sales under long-term sale and purchase agreements commencing shortly thereafter. Notwithstanding the extension of the commissioning process, Sempra Infrastructure has had strong year-to-date performance and does not anticipate a reduction in its planned earnings contributions relative to Sempra's segment guidance ranges for 2026 and 2027.

Port Arthur LNG construction remains on schedule

In addition to the commissioning process at ECA LNG Phase 1, the company is also advancing construction on Port Arthur LNG Phases 1 and 2, a world-class LNG export facility in Port Arthur, Texas. In total, the completion of both phases of construction is expected to add 26 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of new nameplate export capacity to the company's growing portfolio of LNG facilities. Construction at both facilities continues to remain on time and on budget. Additionally, the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector has been placed in-service, and the associated LA Storage project remains on time and on budget. Both projects will support natural gas supply to the Port Arthur LNG facility.

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The company also continues to make advancements on the planned sale of Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ecogas). The transaction was approved without condition by the Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio (CNA) last week. With the CNA's approval, the sale of Ecogas and its utility assets is expected to close in August. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $500 million in proceeds, while supporting Sempra Infrastructure's strategy of recycling capital to continue developing, building and operating large-scale energy infrastructure.