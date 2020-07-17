Galveston LNG Bunker Port proposed for Pelican Island

Image source: Pilot LNG LLC

LNG LLC (Pilot LNG) filed regulatory applications to develop an LNG bunker terminal, Galveston LNG Bunker Port, to be located on Pelican Island.

The company expects a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the project in the second half of 2021 and operations starting in 2024.

“Pilot LNG’s Galveston LNG Bunker Port will provide clean-burning LNG to one of the US’s largest Port complexes,” said Pilot LNG Chief Executive, Jonathan Cook. “The proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port would provide the necessary infrastructure to supply the growing market for LNG marine fuel, substantially reducing marine emissions and cutting shippers’ fuel costs at the same time,” Cook added.

The facility infrastructure will be designed around floating liquefaction (FLNG) technology to be engineered, and constructed by Pilot partner, Wison Offshore & Marine. “Wison is pleased to be part of this breakthrough U.S. project by designing and building the liquefaction unit, that will supply LNG to the end-user market in the Galveston, Houston and Texas City port complex”, stated Vivian Li, head of Wison Offshore & Marine in North America.

“Since delivering the world’s first FLNG facility currently operating in Argentina, Wison has developed numerous floating solutions across the LNG value chain, with a focus on promoting a cleaner energy infrastructure alternative to the global market.”