Piñon Midstream launches sour gas, carbon capture facility

Piñon Midstream LLC has launched its greenfield Dark Horse Sour Gas Treating and Carbon Capture facility, and associated pipeline infrastructure is under construction in Lea County, New Mexico.

The project includes a centralized amine treating facility, an 18,000-footdeep acid gas sequestration well and 30,000 horsepower of full NACE field compression, and is expandable to treat up to 400 million cubic feet of sour gas per day. The Piñon assets are designed to gather and treat natural gas containing any concentration of H2S and CO2, with the ability to deliver treated sweet gas to multiple third-party gas processing plants.

The Dark Horse facility and its associated pipelines are the first purpose-built sour gas infrastructure solutions of their kind in the Delaware Basin. A second amine treating plant is scheduled to be installed and operational in the fourth quarter, increasing Piñon's total sour gas treating capacity to approximately 170 million cubic feet per day.

For more information, visit www.pinonmidstream.com or call (713) 300-9300.