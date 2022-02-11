Pennant Midstream & EDL to bring renewable natural gas supply to market

Pennant Midstream, LLC, announced the company has signed a series of agreements throughout 2021 with a subsidiary of Energy Developments Pty Ltd headquartered in Brisbane, Australia to accept delivery of renewable natural gas into its natural gas gathering system.

Pennant is a partnership between UGI Energy Services, LLC , which is a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (UGI), Harvest Midstream I, L.P, and a subsidiary of Williams Companies.

Under the agreements, Pennant will transport the RNG from the Carbon Limestone Landfill located near Youngstown, OH through its existing system and redeliver the gas to EDL’s downstream markets. The Carbon Limestone Landfill gas, a byproduct of naturally decomposing materials in the landfill, will be processed and conditioned by EDL’s largest North American RNG facility to meet Pennant’s gas quality requirements.

The project is scheduled to become operational in early 2023. When fully operational, the Pennant system will take up to 6,500 Mcf (thousand cubic feet) per day of RNG supply. Under a separate agreement, UGIES will manage construction of an interconnecting pipeline and interconnection with Pennant.

Moving this RNG supply to market through EDL and Pennant’s system will provide benefits to the company and to local communities. From an environmental perspective, accepting delivery of the RNG from Carbon Limestone Landfill will reduce CO2 emissions that would otherwise occur by up to approximately 127,500 metric tons per year. This CO2 reduction equates to removing the emissions from more than 27,700 passenger vehicles over the course of a calendar year.

“Agreements like the one announced today enable UGIES to utilize its best-in-class engineering and construction expertise to bring RNG to market while utilizing the existing Pennant pipeline network,” said Anthony C. Cox, president of Pennant Midstream. “This is an example of UGI and Pennant’s commitment to enabling renewable and sustainable energy projects using the breadth of our industry experience.”

“EDL has owned and operated an extensive portfolio of landfill gas to electricity plants across the United States since 1998; and in recent years, several large plants converting landfill gas to RNG,” said James Harman, CEO of EDL. “We are proud to leverage our waste to clean energy expertise through developments such as the Carbon Limestone RNG project, and to assist one of our key customers with their goal of de-carbonizing through renewable gas supply.”

“We are looking forward to working with EDL on this important project,” said Joseph L. Hartz, president of UGIES. “EDL has established itself as a global leader in renewable projects, including some right here in Pennsylvania. We are confident that this agreement will lead to more opportunities to work together in the future.”