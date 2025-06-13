NextDecade finalizes contract refresh for Train 4, executes contract for Train 5 at Rio Grande LNG

NextDecade Corporation announced that its subsidiaries have finalized a pricing refresh of the company’s lump-sum, turnkey EPC contract with Bechtel Energy Inc. for the construction of Train 4 and related infrastructure at the Rio Grande LNG Facility and executed a lump-sum, turnkey EPC contract with Bechtel for the construction of Train 5 and related infrastructure at the Rio Grande LNG Facility.
Rio Grande LNG Train 4, LLC has agreed to pay Bechtel approximately $4.77 billion for the work under the EPC contract for Train 4. Pricing validity under the Train 4 EPC contract extends through September 15, 2025. NextDecade currently projects that owner’s costs, contingencies, financing fees and interest during construction1 will total approximately $1.8-$2.0 billion for Train 4 and supporting infrastructure, based on current estimates and expected interest rates.
Rio Grande LNG Train 5, LLC has agreed to pay Bechtel approximately $4.32 billion for the work under the EPC contract for Train 5. Pricing validity under the Train 5 EPC contract extends through September 15, 2025. NextDecade currently projects that owner’s costs, contingencies, financing fees and interest during construction1 will total approximately $1.8-$2.0 billion for Train 5 and supporting infrastructure, based on current estimates and expected interest rates.
Commercialization of Train 4 is complete, and the Company has started the financing process for Train 4 and related infrastructure. Subject to obtaining adequate financing, NextDecade expects to achieve a positive FID on Train 4 before the end of the pricing validity period for the Train 4 EPC contract.
NextDecade recently announced a 20-year, 2.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA for offtake from Train 5 and is working on commercializing an additional 2.5 MTPA under long-term LNG SPAs to support a positive FID on Train 5. The Company has started the financing process for Train 5 and related infrastructure and, subject to obtaining appropriate commercial support and financing, is targeting FID before the end of the pricing validity period for the Train 5 EPC contract.
1 Each expansion train will be obligated to make a payment, at its applicable start-up date, to the trains in commercial operation at such date for such expansion train’s proportionate share of the capital costs of the common facilities that such expansion train will access, net of the capital cost of any common facilities constructed under the EPC agreement for the applicable expansion train project, if any. The project costs presented in this press release do not include any such “true up” payments for accessing common facilities.