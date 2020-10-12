New report documents LNG industry expansion derailed by Covid-19 recession and glut of natural gas

Washington, D.C. – The nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project is holding a press teleconference today to release its new report, “Troubled Waters for LNG: The Covid-19 Recession and Overproduction Derail Planned Construction of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminals.”

Because of the rise in hydraulic fracturing and the Trump Administration’s “Energy Dominance” policy, construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for exporting American gas overseas had been booming. But the Environmental Integrity Project’s new report uses federal and state records and corporate announcements to document delays to at least planned 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals across the U.S., including in Texas, Louisiana, and Oregon.

These 10 projects could produce 46 million tons of greenhouse gases a year -- as much as ten large coal-fired power plants or nine million additional cars and trucks on America’s roads, according to the EIP report. The LNG terminals would also release tons of other air pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide and soot, in neighborhoods that are disproportionately minority and lower-income. Several of these projects have permits that are now more than three years old and should be canceled, the report argues.